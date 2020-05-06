Menasha man injured in Wrightstown area crash

Authorities say a 21-year-old Menasha man is fighting life threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash near Wrightstown Wednesday night.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of County Highway ZZ and Partridge Road at about 7:48 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old Menasha man, who was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities say the man was flown to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, and add he wasn't wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office says speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which multiple departments responded to.

The crash is still under investigation.

Video Credit: Chloe Greenwood