Menasha couple donates Cuddle Cots to Fond du Lac hospital

Inside Saint Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac Friday, Tabitha and Salvatore Lazaro gave a gift they hope never has to be used.

With donations from a GoFundMe account, they donated a Cuddle Cot to the women's and infant area.

"People need to know that it's a resource,” Tabitha Lazaro said. “If you don't know that you're hospital has it ask them."

Stillborn babies are usually rushed to the mortuary, but a Cuddle Cot with a special cooling system allows grieving parents precious hours with their baby.

Something Tabitha and Salvatore had cut short.

"We didn't get a lot of time,” Salavatore Lazaro said. “We thought that we could've used more time for grieving purposes to have the family come and see the baby before she left us."

At 33 weeks Tabitha gave birth to her stillborn daughter, Brooklyn Grace.

Since that day the couple has made it their duty to extend the time from hello to goodbye for grieving parents.

Cuddle Cots were donated to Saint Agnes and Waupun hospitals.

The Agnesian Healthcare Foundation donated the Cuddle Cot to Waupun Memorial Hospital.

This is the first time both hospitals will have Cuddle Cots available to use.

The couple has donated the equipment for the second time. Donations always fall on Brooklyn’s birth month.

"We're from Fond du Lac so it's really great to be able to help people in this community as well,” Lazaro said. “It's very overwhelming, and it's very special that we can do it for our friends as well, in memory of their son."

Friday they also honored a close friend's son, Ian, who was also stillborn.

The couple plans to donate Cuddle Cots every year because, while some babies will never come home their memories certainly will.