Menasha Police say student wanted to "get a rise out of people" - and got arrested

Menasha police say a freshman at Menasha High School reportedly wanted to "get a rise out of people" by making threatening comments.

Now she's in secure detention and her case is being referred to juvenile court.

Police got wind of people talking on social media about threats made against Menasha High School. Their investigation early Thursday led them to the student.

They determined the student did not have a weapon in her possession, did not have access to a weapon, and did not have a plan for causing harm.

On Facebook, the Menasha Police Department wrote, "Actions like these are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the community.

"We do appreciate members of the community asking for clarificatoin on these rumors. We will certainly investigate any information about possible threats or causing harm to members of our community."

It was at least the second arrest of a student in Northeast Wisconsin for threats on social media. Earlier this week, a 17-year-old Sturgeon Bay High School student was arrested and referred to the Door County district attorney's office (see related story).