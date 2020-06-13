Menasha City Hall to reopen to public on Monday

Community members will be able to access Menasha's City Hall again starting Monday.

The building will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City officials say some changes have been made in the building to reduce risks for the public and employees.

Due to work being done at the city's Public Works facility, that building will remain closed to the public, and anyone needing to make transactions related to public works is asked to visit City Hall for Public Works related issues.

Officials add Menasha School District offices in the City Center Building will stay closed to the public at this time.

Menasha's City Hall was among many city buildings closed in March due to the State of Emergency.