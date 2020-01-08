Menasha City Council to select new representative for District 5

The City of Menasha is looking for candidates to fill a vacant seat on the city council.

Alderman Steve Krueger resigned as representative of District 5 because he moved out of the district.

The city council will choose someone to fill the remainder of Krueger's term, until April 2021.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and lived in Menasha's District 5 for at least 10 days.

Interested candidates can submit a resume and cover letter to the city clerk's office by Wednesday, January 15.

Candidates will give a short statement and be interviewed by council members at a special session on Monday, January 20. The council will then vote, and the chose candidate will be sworn into office immediately.