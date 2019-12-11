Men charged with running prostitution operation at Dodge County strip club

Two men have been charged in federal court for allegedly running a prostitution operation out of a Dodge County strip club.

A federal grand jury has returned indictments against Michael C. Siegel, 52, Fox Lake, and Scott D. Hoeft, 40, Watertown.

Siegel owned the Hardware Store strip club and Hoeft was a former bartender and manager at the club.

Count One alleges between 2009 and 2018, Siegel and Hoeft conspired with others to use facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage and carry on unlawful prostitution offenses.

Count Two states Siegel made false statements to investigators looking into human trafficking in April 2018.

The indictment states Siegel and Hoeft used the Hardware Store's lap dance and champagne rooms for prostitution in which people performed "oral sex, full intercourse, and fetish activities."

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Hoeft, Siegel and others committed these offenses:

(1) hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts, including women that they knew were working for pimps;

(2) sent text messages in interstate commerce and used Facebook Messenger to communicate with dancers and pimps; and

(3) allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for lap dances and champagne rooms and to obtain cash back to pay dancers directly for sex acts.

“These charges send a warning to any business owner who works with a pimp to facilitate illegal prostitution. When a pimp is involved, women are often being trafficked by force, fraud, and coercion. The Justice Department is committed to prosecuting sex trafficking aggressively," says U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Local law enforcement worked with the FBI to investigate the case.

“I am thankful for the partnership with the federal government in developing this case regarding the human trafficking, prostitution, and other serious crimes. The charges brought against Siegel and Hoeft send a strong and clear message that we will not tolerate this criminal activity and we will use all resources available to us to hold offenders accountable,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt.

Count One comes with a maximum of five years in federal prison.

Count Two comes with a maximum of eight years in federal prison.