Memorial service held for Bart Starr in Alabama

It was a a somber Sunday as family, friends, and many people connected to the NFL gathered in Alabama to say good-bye to Packers legend Bart Starr.

A memorial service was held on the Samford University campus near Starr's Birmingham home.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and MVP of Super Bowls I and II passed away two weeks ago at the age of 85.

Those speaking at the service remembered Starr for what he did on the field, and for his kind and generous nature.

"By treating everybody else with respect and dignity, we elevate everybody in our eyes, in our Maker's eyes, in a greater sense of community and compassion in so doing," said Bart Starr Jr., "that is part of his legacy. That's not an achievement. That's what he was all about."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about how Starr personally kept in touch with the league throughout his life.

"Since I became commissioner, something extra special arrived with the kickoff of our new season," said Goodell, "it was a handwritten letter sent through U.S. mail, every year. And the return address said 'Bart Starr, Birmingham, Alabama.' Each year Bart took time to wish the league, and impress upon me the importance of holding the highest standard, in wishing us good luck for that year."

Starr will also have a memorial service and celebration back here in northeast Wisconsin.

The Packers and Rawhide, Inc. plan to hold a celebration on Saturday, September 14th, at the Rawhide ranch in New London that Bart and his wife Cherry helped start.

The Packers plan to honor Starr throughout the 2019 season by wearing a number 15 decal on their helmets.

