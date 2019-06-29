Memorial ride honors Madison firefighter Richard Garner

Local firefighters and law enforcement officials rode their motorcycles across Southern Wisconsin Saturday to honor one of their own.

The second annual Richard Garner Memorial Ride kicked off in Madison on Saturday morning. The ride honors Madison firefighter Richard Garner, who passed away in April 2018 when he collapsed after finishing a shift.

"It's tough anytime anybody at any department loses a brother firefighter, you know, especially somebody who was as large as life as he was," said Lucas Kotschi, Vice President of Axeman Wisconsin Chapter 2, a professional firefighter's motorcycle club.

The memorial ride runs a 130-mile route, starting in Madison and passing through Edgerton, Evansville and several other towns before ending Verona.

"Rick's looking down with a smile," said David Guthrie, a Madison firefighter who worked with Garner and helps organize the ride. "We know that if he were here, he'd be right alongside us, he'd be out on that route right now, riding with those bikers."

The ride raises money for the Richard Garner Scholarship Fund, which helps pay for school for people who want to go into the fire and EMS fields. Guthrie said the ride is a way to continue Garner's legacy of giving back to the community.

"Rick was huge in the community. He was huge in helping people out, whether it was on duty or off duty, whether it was people at work or kids in the community, he always wanted to give back, so when he passed away, we wanted something where we could honor him every single year and turn this tragedy into something positive," Guthrie said.

The first two scholarships were awarded Saturday morning. Once recipient said he is honored to carry on Garner's legacy.

"All the stories you hear about him, he’s such a great guy, and he’s a guy that you want to model off. He was a great fireman and he’s an even better human being," said Wyatt Bomkamp, one of the scholarship recipients.

Firefighters at Saturday's ride said there will always be sadness surrounding Garner's death, but the ride will help keep his memory alive.

"This is what Rick would want. Rick wouldn't want us to be sad that Rick passed away, Rick would want us to honor him and to make sure that something positive came of the situation," Guthrie said.

Saturday's ride also raised money for Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney's family. Mahoney passed away earlier in June while participating in the swimming portion of the half-Ironman triathlon.