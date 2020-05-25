Memorial Day weather brings people outside despite coronavirus concerns

This was definitely a weekend to be outside and for many, a chance to balance COVID-19 concerns and social distancing with a trip to the lake.

At High Cliff State Park it has been busy all weekend with the nice weather and temperatures hovering around 80.

On the beach a number of people were down by the water, but other people are sitting further out to maintain a sense of social distancing.

Most opted to leave the mask behind.

"I mean it's just nice to be able to be out without a mask and feel somewhat safe. I work in a health care facility so it's nice to see people out and about, but still keeping their distance of course," said Danielle Eckes of Kimberly.

For many the decision to leave home wasn't that tough to make.

Jesse Fritsch of Sherwood added,"It was an easy decision for me. Being outside, fresh air. I feel the reward versus the risk is a pretty easy decision to make."

Others like Dwight Mason of Oshkosh spent the day on the trail.

Although he did bring a mask just in case he found himself in a crowd.

"I mean I'm a people person so to me I'm always really demonstrative and what not and I thought, well what the heck and I come out and say hi and hit my hat and talk to people and the distance has been like six feet," Mason said.

Back on the beach Dave Spaur is visiting from Illinois.

He said,"I'm in a small town about three and a half hours out of Chicago where we are still completely under COVID lockdown. They're estimating we aren't going to peak until the middle of June and not even, I work part-time at a restaurant and we're not going to even open that until probably July 1st."

If you do plan to visit the park, keep in mind they are not staffing the entrances right now so it is preferred that you buy that pass online.