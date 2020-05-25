Memorial Day ceremony in Allouez Catholic Cemetery honors the fallen

Dozens remember the men and women who died in service of this country with an annual graveside ceremony at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

"We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country," reads Robert Haglund next to the final resting place of Francis P. Sullivan. The young soldier killed more than 100 years ago is the namesake of the Sullivan Wallen American Legion Post 11.

"Sullivan was the first Green Bay resident that died in World War I," said Haglund, the commander of Sullivan Wallen American Legion Post 11.

Every Memorial Day, members of that post honor his life and the lives of their fallen comrades.

"This is what it's all about is honoring our past. If you forget the past you won't make the future," said Haglund.

The ceremony included a graveside prayer, a wreath laying, a 21-Gun Salute, and 'Taps' on the bugle.

The remembrance canceled just a few weeks ago because of COVID-19 concerns took place on Monday after an ease in restrictions.

"I am very happy when I see people come out, especially strangers or people that have never had any military experience where they come out and actually spend time to come and honor the veterans that gave them the freedom they have," said Haglund.

Members of the post placed American flags at the headstones of every veteran in Allouez Catholic Cemetery late last week.