List of local Memorial Day ceremonies: In-person and online

Many communities are holding "virtual" ceremonies due to the coronavirus crisis, but some are carrying on the in-person tradition.

This is not an all-inclusive list, and some communities were forced to cancel events this year. Let us know how your organization is commemorating Memorial Day at news@wbay.com or send us photos or a video of the event for everyone to see at wbay.com/photos.

IN-PERSON CEREMONIES

Appleton: Joint Honor Guard procession/convoy at 12 P.M. at Riverside Cemetery, 12:15 P.M. at American Legion Plot of St Joseph Cemetery, 12:45 P.M. at Moses Montefiore Cemetery, 1:15 P.M. at Highland Memorial Park, and 2 P.M. at St. Mary Cemetery

Denmark: Denmark American Legion Post 363 ceremony at Denmark VFW at 11:30 A.M.

Green Bay: American Legion Post 11 Sullivan Wallen graveside remembrance at Allouez Catholic Cemetery at 10 A.M.

Green Bay: Wreath-laying ceremony and TAPS with United Patriotic Society of Green Bay and Brown County officials B at Admiral Flatley Park at 4 P.M. (can also be watched online on the Brown County Veterans Services Facebook page)

Green Bay: Olde Preble Neighborhood Association vehicle parade at 10 A.M.

Marinette County: American Legion Post 39 leads services at three cemeteries starting with the main ceremony at Grand Army of the Republic Plot at Forest Home Cemetery at 10:30 A.M.

Oshkosh: Reading of Names at South Park at 8 A.M., “Remembering the Lost at Sea” at Riverside Park at 9 A.M., and “Remembrance Program” at Riverside Cemetery at 10:15 A.M. (these will also be rebroadcast on Oshkosh Media Gov TV at 1 P.M., 5 P.M. and 9 P.M.

Shawano: Shawano Allied Veterans Memorial Day at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 A.M. (parade was canceled)

VIRTUAL CEREMONIES

Appleton: Moment of Remembrance at 10:15 A.M. on WHBY and Y100 websites and Facebook pages, as well as the City of Appleton and Wichmann Funeral Homes social media and web pages

Fond du Lac: Virtual ceremony via Facebook Live on Fond du Lac County Veterans Service Office Facebook page at 10:45 A.M.

Manitowoc: Memorial Day ceremony broadcast live at 10:30 A.M. on WOMT radio 1240AM and via Facebook Live on City of Manitowoc Facebook page

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs virtual Memorial Day ceremony: 9 A.M. live on WDVA's Facebook page

