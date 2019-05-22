Beer sales hot for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming up -- and it's one of the top beer-selling holidays in the country, especially here in Wisconsin.

Last year, beer sales contributed $455 in state and local taxes.

Grocery and liquor stores across the state will see a large increase in sales.

A Festival Foods store that normally goes through about 90 cases, or one pallet, per day is preparing for that number to skyrocket this weekend.

"I know for a fact that we're probably going to go through 6 to 7 pallets' worth of beer just between tomorrow and Friday. That's 90 cases on each of those. So it's quite a bit of product that we are going to run through," Festival Foods wine and spirits manager Nathan Pierce said.

Festival expects big sales of seltzers and summer beers for Memorial Day.

Remember to drink responsibly this weekend and have a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safe.