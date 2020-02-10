Meet-and-greet raises money for Outagamie County K9 program

People had the chance to meet K9 officer Arko at a fundraising event for the Outagamie County sheriff's K9 unit.

MGN image

Donations were collected, and food, clothing, and plush dogs were available for sale at the meet-and-greet Sunday afternoon.

"The K9 unit is completely funded by donations," K9 handler Deputy Ellis Brooks explained. "Everything that we raise goes towards the maintenance, the care for the dogs, vet bills, food and any other equipment that we need. as well as the start up fees of $20,000 to start the program. For just one K9, it's $20,000."

The Stone Yard in Greenville hosted the event and donated 10 percent of its own sales Sunday to the K9 program.