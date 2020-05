You have a chance to meet and hang out with Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark!

The Packers' 2016 first-round draft pick is helping the United Way raise money for its COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Clark is one of 22 NFL players helping raise money for the United Way.

For your chance to meet him, you have to visit UWVirtualHangout.com.

Select Clark's picture, check out his virtual prizes, then donate for a chance to win.

Entries close May 31.