Medical examiner lists Floyd's death a homicide

A medical examiner in Minnesota has classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, and says Floyd’s heart stopped while he was being restrained by police and had his neck suppressed.

The report Monday listed as “other significant conditions” that Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, had fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

George Floyd died last Monday, on Memorial Day, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with 3rd Degree Murder and Manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Court documents state Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes.

Three other officers failed to intervene as Floyd stated that he couldn't breathe, and those three officers were fired following Floyd's death.

Police had responded to a report that Floyd had passed a fake bill at a business.

