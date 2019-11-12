Medical condition suspected cause of Fond du Lac County fatal

An 83-year-old Fond du Lac man was killed in a crash Monday in the area of State Highway 23 and Townline Rd.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a medical condition likely contributed to the accident.

At about 4:46 p.m., dispatchers received calls from witnesses who saw a vehicle go off the road and come to rest against another vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says a westbound pickup truck crossed the center line and the eastbound lane before entering the south ditch of Highway 23. The truck continued west through a field before coming to rest against a vehicle parked in a driveway on Townline Rd.

The 83-year-old driver was found unresponsive in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Again, the Sheriff's Office suspects a medical condition to be a contributing factor. Investigators do not suspect alcohol or speed were factors.

No additional injuries were reported.