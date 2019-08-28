Media tours new Baird Elementary School ahead of opening

The Green Bay Area Public School District is showing off the new Baird Elementary School ahead of the first day of classes Tuesday.

Workers continue landscaping and making final preparations to open the new Baird Elementary School in Green Bay (WBAY photo)

The new school will hold about 600 students from kindergarten through 5th grade.

The principal says it will be the first time Baird Elementary is under capacity.

He calls it a truly special building that the entire community can use and be proud of.

"When you look at the windows we have, and it is just a wonderful open space that we will utilize fully over time and the collaborative spaces we have. Having the opportunity that the community can come in and use a room that's dedicated to our community partners, I like that," Principal Michael Sheean said.

The new school was built on city property adjacent to the old school. The city and school district worked out a trade. With the old Baird school demolished, the city will take over that property and decide what to do with it.

If you want to see the new school, Baird Elementary is hosting an open house on Sunday, September 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.