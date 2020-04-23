Meals On Wheels adapts to new guidelines during coronavirus outbreak

The Meals on Wheels program in Brown County continues to provide meals for the elderly, homebound and people with disabilities. However, there are some changes to the process during coronavirus restrictions.

meals on wheels

On an average day, Meals on Wheels Brown County services 500 meals. Right now, they cannot serve dine-in, so they've transitioned to all meals being delivered or curbside pickup.

Under Safer at Home restrictions, volunteers do not go inside homes. They leave meals at the door and stand back to make sure the recipient comes to the door and gets their food.

Volunteers must follow safety procedures.

"Typically they were coming in and checking in with us every day. Now we have them use our main parking lot. They park in a spot and we come out to do daily check and make sure they have masks, hand sanitizer and make sure they feel safe and protect our customers," says Kimberly Gould, Nutrition Program Coordinator, Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County.

You can help by making a donation to Meals on Wheels. A $4 donation is suggested.

