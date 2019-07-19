Meal delivery volunteers check on homebound neighbors in extreme heat

Homebound Meals is a Brown County nutrition program run by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC).

While volunteers deliver a mid-day meal to the elderly and disabled stuck in their homes every weekday, they tell Action 2 News their visits with the customers on Friday are more important than usual as the dangerous heat settles in.

Richard Schoen is no stranger to knocking on doors. His route as a Homebound Meals driver includes more than a dozen homes on Green Bay's west side.

"I do it because I'm helping people out. That's why I keep coming back," said Schoen, a volunteer driver since 2012. "I'm going to keep doing it until I'm at least 85 or however old I am."

He starts by checking his route and packing his car with a cooler full of meals at the downtown distribution site before hitting the road.

"Most people will be at the door. They'll have the door open. They'll have the air on or whatever. It's pretty routine after awhile," said Schoen.

But every now and again, Schoen will knock on the door and ring the doorbell with no answer.

"Sometimes I go right inside of the house if they can't get out," he said. "You've gotta do that. Sometimes you find them where they're not responding or something like that."

One home on the route Friday took it one step further by leaving Schoen on the other side of a locked door. He went back to his vehicle to grab his cell phone to try to reach the person inside.

Unfortunately, his phone calls were not answered.

"When I get back, I say,'You better go check on this person,'" said Schoen. "Usually these people have someone that goes over."

Drivers like Schoen not only bring food to neighbors in need but look out for their welfare in times they need it the most.