McCarthy on firing: "It couldn't have been handled any worse"

“It couldn't have been handled any worse." That’s what former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said about his firing in a revealing interview with ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky.

McCarthy gave his first sit-down interview to Demovsky since McCarthy's Dec. 2 firing.

McCarthy tells Demovsky that the timing surprised him—“stunned” him.

“That exit, frankly, Rob, the exit really stuck with me for a while. It was hard to swallow. The emotional challenge of shifting from humiliation to reflection was a very important step in seeking clarity so I could personally grow from the experience of my entire Green Bay Packer career; that's what I wanted to get to, not just the ending of it,” McCarthy says.

The coach also discusses his family, coaching Aaron Rodgers and advice for new Packers coach Matt LaFleur.