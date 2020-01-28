Mayor Genrich expands early voting opportunities in Green Bay

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says early voting opportunities have been expanded in 2020.

The early voting options will include evening hours, as well as Saturday hours.

In-person absentee voting started Tuesday morning in Green Bay.

In-person absentee voting will run through Friday, January 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as on the following dates and times:

Monday, February 3 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5 - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 7 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, February 10 - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 13 - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 14 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 - 10 a.m. to 4 .m.

There will be no voter registrations taken on February 15, and only voting will be done.