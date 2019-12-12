Marquette Poll finds feelings about impeaching Trump unchanged

Wisconsin voters appear to be solidifying in their opinions about whether they think President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday shows 40% support impeaching and removing Trump from office. That is the same as last month.

52 percent said they do not think he should be impeached, and 6 percent were unsure -- also virtually unchanged since the public testimony with the U.S. House Intelligence Committee.

Pollster Charles Franklin says that shows “people are dug in.”

The poll of 800 registered voters was taken between Dec. 3 and Sunday. It has a 4.2-point margin of error.

Among Democratic candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden maintained his lead with 23% support. He was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 19% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%.