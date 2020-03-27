Market on Military launches mobile market while practicing social distancing

"I was just going to cancel the market to tell you the truth. It would have been a lot easier to do that, but they pointed out they don't have an outlet to sell their food," said Leah Weycker, executive director of the Military Avenue Business District.

After learning that, Weycker jumped into action to allow some vendors to supply food to its customers at a central location while practicing social distancing.

"We're trying to keep our spacing. We have five vendors, possibly six, going outdoors and there's a lot of spacing in between. We have cones reminding people of the six foot set backs and hoping people abide by all the guidelines for being safe," said Weycker.

The market is typically held every other Saturday during the winter months, but now will be every Saturday from Noon-2 p.m. to allow people to pick up locally grown food.

The best way to ensure you get the food you need is to order from vendors ahead of time.

Click here to see what vendors will be at the market.

"It's very different than a regular market, where people come and wander and it's a social outing, that's not this kind of market," said Weycker.

Saturday, March 21 was the first time they tried out the mobile market and vendors say it worked out well.

"Our sales have kind of dropped a little bit, but actually we've done fairly well. Last Saturday's market we did really well, in two hours we did the same sales as we would do in a 4-5 hour sale," said Dale Behnke of Behnke's Grass Fed Beef and Pasture Pork, LLC.

The market will still be held at 1481 West Mason Street.