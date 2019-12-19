Marinette police seek search warrant for assault suspect

Marinette police say they've identified a suspect in an assault last week.

They believe the person has left the area, and they're working with the Marinette County district attorney's office to get an arrest warrant.

Police did not identify their suspect by name.

Police and the Marinette County Sheriff's Office released security photos of a man they were looking for after the attack on the 1900-block of Stephenson St. last Wednesday night.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Marinette police at (715) 732-7637.

