The Marinette Police Department and the Marinette County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect in an assault case.

They need your help identifying a man who they say assaulted someone on Stephenson Street in Marinette just after 7 p.m. Wednesday last week.

Officials said he's between 25 and 30 with light blond hair.

Call Marinette police at (715) 732-7637 if you have any information.