Marinette homeowner's well shows presence of PFAS contamination

The state is providing "emergency drinking water" to a homeowner near Marinette after well testing showed the presence of PFAS.

The property is located near an area where there is an ongoing groundwater study for PFAS contamination.

PFAS have been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

PFAs are chemicals used in several products, including firefighting foam. The DNR has linked the contamination to Johnson Controls' Tyco Fire Products company in Marinette.

Exposure to some PFAS at certain levels has been linked to the risk of thyroid disease, low birth weight and cancer.

The DNR says it offered JCI/Tyco the opportunity to re-sample the well and provide the emergency water, but they declined.

"After JCI/Tyco declined that offer, the DNR stepped in to work with the homeowner to provide alternative drinking water and re-sample the well to validate the results. The DNR will re-evaluate the groundwater contamination study area boundaries and JCI's/Tyco's site investigation plan based on this new information," reads a statement from the DNR.

The DNR has PFAS listening sessions scheduled for Jan. 15 at noon and 6 p.m. The sessions will be held at the Community REC Center, 2501 Pierce Ave, Marinette.