Marinette distribution center closing affects 84 jobs

A general counsel for Sally Beauty notified the state that a distribution center in Marinette is closing and 84 jobs will be lost.

Beauty Systems Group, also known as the Cosmo Prof distribution center, will be closed on July 26, and all of the workers will be finished on July 29.

Jobs at the facility on Aerial Drive include 33 order pullers, 16 stockers, 12 quality checkers, and other positions.

The company also notified the mayor of Marinette about the closure.

The state Department of Workforce Development says it, along with the Bay Area Workforce Development Board, will offer employees job search strategies; help with resume writing, interviewing and budgeting; and other resources.