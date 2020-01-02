Marinette assault suspect arrested in Colorado

A man has been arrested in Colorado in connection to an assault case in Marinette.

Johnathan Alan Maxson of Arvada, Colo., was arrested Dec. 30. Marinette Police say he's being held in a Colorado jail as he awaits extradition to Wisconsin.

The Marinette County District Attorney's Office has filed charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, Aggravated Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Action 2 News is working to get the criminal complaint.

Marinette Police say Maxson, 32, was wanted for an assault that happened Dec. 11 in the 1800 block of Stephenson St.

On Jan. 2, police announced that Maxson had been arrested in Colorado.

"The Marinette Police Department would like to thank the public for their support and assistance in this investigation," reads a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.