Marinette Marine confirms 2 additional employee cases of COVID-19, total now at 6

Fincantieri Marinette Marine announced another two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the company's total cases to six.

In a letter given to employees, the company stated the employees were working in Building 32.

According to the company, the employees hadn't been on company property since May first and second, and are in quarantine.

In addition, employees who were potentially exposed have been identified through contact tracing, and are being quarantined.

A separate employee tested positive for COVID-19 in that same building last Monday.

Last week, the company announced three employees tested positive - two in Building 10 and another in Building 32.

The first case reported by the company involved another worker in Building 10.

Marinette Marine believes about a dozen employees in Wisconsin and Michigan may have been exposed to the first patient. Those workers have been notified and they are in quarantine, according to the company.

Assistant Navy Secretary James F. Geurts sent a letter to Marinette Marine in March saying the shipbuilding business is essential to national defense. "Delivering or redelivering our ships to the fleet is a national need that is unwavering and crucial to our national security," says Geurts.

The company has set up a website for people to track possible cases in employees and for information for employees who feel they may be ill.

CLICK HERE to learn more.