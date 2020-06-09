Marinette County man considered missing and endangered

A Marinette County has been reported missing and endangered after a trip to Michigan.

Jimmy Lee Willey, 66, lives in Beecher, Wis. He left his home at 10 a.m. on June 6.

Willey was last seen about noon that day driving on US Highway 2/US Highway 41 east of the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich.

Jimmy Willey was driving a black 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan with Wisconsin Temporary Tag of B1002AE. He may have been traveling to Daggett, Mich.

Willey has diabetes. He walks with a limp and uses a cane.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says this is "out of character for Mr. Willey." Willey lives alone and left his dog alone at his home in Beecher.

The dog is being cared for by a neighbor.

Officers are patrolling routes between Daggett and Beecher.

DESCRIPTION

--White male

--66-years-old

--200 pounds

--6'

--Green eyes

--White hair

If you see Jimmy Willey or his vehicle, call the Marinette County Sheriff's Office at 715-732-7616 or your local law enforcement.