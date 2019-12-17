Marinette County looking for pickup truck in animal abuse investigation

Marinette County deputies are investigating a case of possible animal abuse after a county highway worker saw a cat come out the window of a pickup truck on Highway 41.

It happened Monday, Dec. 16, near the Schacht Road exit in Peshtigo. The truck didn't stop but kept going south on 41.

That cat survived with injuries. It's being treated at a veterinary clinic. The cat is a male domestic short hair, dark color, and about 2 years old.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office released photos of a pickup truck they believe the cat was riding in.

Anyone with information that could help investigators -- whether you recognize the truck or know someone who recently lost a cat -- call the sheriff's office at (715) 732-7627.

The cat's medical care is being covered by a goodwill fund at the Countryside Veterinary Clinic and a trust fund through the Marinette County Public Health Department.