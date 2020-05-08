Marinette County community testing site open to everyone

Marinette County Health and Human Services is opening a COVID-19 testing site next week that will be open to any Wisconsin resident or employee of a Wisconsin business.

The drive-through testing will be handled by the National Guard at the Marinette County Highway Shop on County Highway W in Crivitz.

It's open Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No registration is needed and the test is free. Testing is on a first-come/first-served basis.

You'll be asked for your address, county of residence, a phone number to give you results, and some screening questions.

People should remain in their vehicle. There are no restroom facilities at the site. After the nasal swab, you'll be advised to go directly home and stay isolated since you're exhibiting symptoms. Generally, it takes 48 hours to get test results back.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

