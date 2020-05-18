Marinette Co. forest lands to open to campers Friday

County Forest lands will be open to campers in Marinette County starting this Friday.

According to county officials, an annual forest camping sticker will be required to camp on Marinette County Forest Lands.

A sticker, which costs $20, can be bought between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Marinette, or at one of the vendors LISTED HERE.

If you do go camping, you're being advised to continue practicing social distancing and good personal hygiene, such as:

- Cover coughs and sneezes

-Wash hands often with soap and water for a t least 20 seconds

-Avoid touching your face

-Keep six feet of distance from others

-Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19, and call your health care provider if you develop symptoms, and stay home

-Wear a mask when going to public places

-Don't gather with others outside of your family group

-Keep campsite and surrounding area free of debris and trash