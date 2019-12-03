Marines go toy shopping for Big Brothers/Big Sisters

A local organization teamed up with U.S. Marines on Tuesday to do some holiday shopping in Ashwaubenon.

U.S. Marines and Big Brothers/Big Sisters staff members shopping for holiday party gifts (WBAY photo)

The Marines shopped for the Toys for Tots campaign with staff members of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

The toys they bought Tuesday morning will be handed out by Santa Claus at the Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party next week.

"It's great to bring the joy of Christmas to the children that don't have the need, it's good to just give back to the community in general," Ssgt. Dario Ramirez, Toys for Tots coordinator, said.