Marcus announces plan to reopen movie theatres

Marcus Theatres has announced a phased reopening plan for its cinemas.

On June 19, the movie theatre chain will reopen the following theatres in Wisconsin:

APPLETON - Valley Grand Cinema

GREENDALE - Marcus BistroPlex

NEW BERLIN - Marcus Ridge Cinema

STURTEVANT - Marcus Renaissance Cinema

Marcus will also reopen theatres in Ohama, Neb., and Roswell, Ga.

These six theatres will reopen with enhanced safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At first, these theatres will open four days a week--Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays. The schedule will eventual expand to seven days.

Hours will be limited and showtimes staggered.

The theatres will show some movies that were released during the pandemic. Every movie will cost $5 at this time.

New releases will go back to the standard pricing.

Guests will reserve seats. A pattern will be set up for social distancing.

“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We know people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment – and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”

Marcus says it is following a "Movie STAR" approach:

S - Social Distancing

T - Thorough Cleaning

A - App and website ordering of tickets and concessions

R - Respecting each other

Employees will wear face masks and gloves.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and stay home if sick.

Hand sanitizer will be available. Signs will encourage social distancing.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Marcus reopening plan.

