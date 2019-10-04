Marcus Theatres: No costumes, masks or fact paint at "Joker" showings

As controversy swirls around violence in the new "Joker" movie, Marcus Theatres are asking movie viewers to avoid showing up in costume.

Marcus Bay Park Cinema in Ashwaubenon made on post on Facebook saying the theatre chain is "not clowning around about costumes."

Movie fans will not be permitted in the theatre if they're wearing costumes, masks, face paint and make up that covers the face.

"Joker" tells the origin story of the DC villain with graphic violence in a style of realism instead of comic book. The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.

Audiences are already flocking to the movie. It made $13.3 million in Thursday night showings.

ABC News reports that the FBI is monitoring online threats calling for "unspecific mass shootings." The FBI says the threats come with no specific location or credible information.

Some communities are having additional police officers patrol theatres showing "Joker."

It was in 2012 when a shooter opened fire at a theatre showing Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colo. Twelve people were killed.

