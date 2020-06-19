Appleton's Valley Grand Cinema one of first Marcus Theaters to reopen

Marcus Theaters opened up some of its locations Friday, including one in the Fox Valley. But plenty of changes have been made in an effort to keep customers and employees safe.

Greeters, along with plenty of instructive signs, fill customers in on the safety changes at Valley Grand Cinema right at the front doors.

Valley Grand Cinema is one of six Marcus Theaters to reopen. The company says its plan is to try out its safety changes on a smaller scale first, and then apply them to other theaters in the future.

"We spent weeks and months putting together a plan, and used some outside resources and doctors included to help us put together what we believe is a plan that will not only make our guests feel comfortable and safe but also our associates," said Greg Creighton, Marcus Theaters Chief Operating Officer.

“Definitely want to create a safe environment for guests to come back to, but absolutely want to and need to create a safe environment for our associates as well,” said Steve Olson, General Manager of the Valley Grand.

Olson says touch surfaces are cleaned often. Employees wear masks and guests are encouraged to do so as well.

Barriers are in place at concessions and the box office for any in-person transactions, but customers are now encouraged to buy their tickets and snacks online in advance.

“You can just show your tickets and head right in,” said Olson. “If you ordered your concessions ahead of time you just come over here and pick up your order.”

The theater is only allowing about half capacity in each auditorium to promote spacing.

“We’re disinfecting every seat that was used and every seat that’s next to the seats that were used,” said Olson. “Then we’re taping them off so guests know their seat was cleaned.”

By having customers remove tape before they sit, it also helps employees know exactly which seats have been used and need to be cleaned.

“I couldn’t wait to get back today,” said Dottie Borowski, who came to one of the first showings.

Borowski is appreciative of the precautions in place.

“I think it’s excellent. I think there’s a way that, if we respect what everyone is doing, that we can open our doors a little bit safely,” said Borowski. “I think it’s important we are considerate of other people while we’re doing this and if you keep that in mind, that it’s not all about you, that this can safely be done.”

Another change is in pricing, with all movie tickets costing five dollars for a limited time.

“Our hope is people come back, have a great movie going experience, feel comfortable and confident in the experience and go tell others about their experiences so we can generate some excitement around seeing film on the screen,” said Creighton.

For more information on showtimes and what movies are playing, visit Marcus Cinema’s website: CLICK HERE for the link.

