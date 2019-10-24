Man's throat cut on Green Bay's east side; one in custody

A man is recovering after his throat was cut with a knife on Green Bay's east side.

At about 11:15 p.m., police received a report that the crime happened in the 1800 block of August St. The victim was en route to the hospital.

The 41-year-old Green Bay resident was treated for serious injuries. Police say he is expected to recover.

Officers, detectives and forensics worked the case overnight. They arrested a 55-year-old Green Bay man for 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

"The suspect and the victim knew each other, and there is no ongoing danger to the public at this time," police say.

No names were released.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208. Reference report 19-219083.