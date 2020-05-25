Manitowoc woman honored with volunteer award

The dedication to the environment around her has earned a Manitowoc woman a distinguished award.

Where a little stream meets Lake Michigan, between Manitowoc and Two Rivers, you'll find Wendy Lutzke in her element.

"You look at water and whatever, you use it, you look at it, but until you get into it and really dig in there, you don't know for sure what's living in there and what's living in there can really tell us a lot about how healthy the stream is," says Lutzke.

In 2012, Lutzke signed up to join the state's Water Action Volunteers program, joining several hundred other volunteers around the state.

Once a month, they head to rivers and streams near them to check the temperature, oxygen levels, water clarity, and for the presences of living creatures.

"She's had a huge impact in the community over the years," says Jim Knickelbine, Executive Director at Woodland Dunes, where Lutzke serves as Environmental Educator.

Knickelbine says Lutzke is a true leader, not only training new volunteers, but as a founding member of the Friends of the Manitowoc Watershed.

"She really is good at motivating the public and volunteers and she coordinates other people that do the same thing in different streams in the area," says Knickelbine.

That state's taken notice of Lutzke's efforts.

As part of the annual Volunteer Stream Monitoring Awards, U-W Madison and the DNR recently presented her with the 2020 Outstanding Educator Award.

"It was a real honor, I wasn't expecting anything at all," says Lutzke.

Lutzke takes pride in inspiring others. and knowing the data she gathers is used by the state to make future water quality decisions.

"We're very committed to our waterways, and getting people out on the waterways and educating them about our waterways. I love being outdoors and I appreciate the beauty of what we have here in Northeast Wisconsin, and if there's small things like this that I can do to help to ensure that it's great for future generations, I'm all about that," says Lutzke with a smile.

