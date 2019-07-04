Manitowoc to host city's first ever July 4th parade

The City of Manitowoc hosts its first-ever Independence Day parade in 2019.

The city is expanding its "Fourth on the Shore" events.

The new parade begins at the corner of S. 8th Street and Washington St., heads over the 8th Street Bridge, turns right onto Maritime Drive, and ends at the Manitowoc Yacht Club.

This parade will begin at 10:00 a.m., and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles tells our Kristyn Allen that more than forty units have signed up for the parade.

Other July 4th events in Manitowoc include the Kayak Rendezvous Rally Floatilla in the Manitowoc River. Kayakers and paddleboarders will start at Manitou Park, and head towards the lake, stopping at the USS Cobia.

