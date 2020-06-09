Manitowoc to hold public auction to clear out abandoned, unclaimed property

The City of Manitowoc will be hosting a public auction later this month to get rid of any bicycles and personal property which have been abandoned or unclaimed for a period of 90 days.

According to Manitowoc Police, the event will be held on Saturday, June 27th.

The auction will start at 9 a.m., however viewing of items will start at 8 a.m. at the Public Safety Building at 910 Jay Street.

Event organizers say everything must be paid in full on the day of the auction, and cash and a Wisconsin check will be the only methods of payment accepted.

A list of the items which will be available at the auction can be found by CLICKING HERE.