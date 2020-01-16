Manitowoc teen recovering from surgery for rare cancer

A Manitowoc teenager fighting a rare form of cancer is now recovering after 11 hours of surgery.

Isabella Brooks underwent the lengthy procedure Wednesday in Madison.

We introduced you to Isabella in October, when she requested letters of support from people around the world (see related story).

She was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with a terminal form of brain and spinal cancer. She suffered another heartbreak when her parents decided not to care for her anymore. Isabella was adopted and has a new family.

The family says Isabella was walking Thursday and was able to leave ICU a day after surgery.