Manitowoc schools in session after investigation into threats of violence

The school day is going on as scheduled in Manitowoc after police investigated social media threats to Lincoln High School.

The Manitowoc Public School District says the threats were "posted and shared broadly on social media over the weekend."

"Recently, information has come to our attention about several social media posts linked to threats of violence at Lincoln High School. These threats have been investigated and the Manitowoc Police Department and the Manitowoc Public School District are prepared to proceed with school as usual today," reads a message from the Manitowoc Public School District.

The district encourages children and families who do not feel safe to reach out to staff or School Resource Officer Miranda Check.