Manitowoc schools cancel large events for a month

The Manitowoc Public School District announced it's canceling large events and taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus for the next month.



Effective now through April 13, all events expected to attract more than 250 people are canceled.

Student field trips are canceled.

Staff travel outside of the school district is canceled unless approved by the superintendent's office.

Parents and other visitors will now be allowed beyond the main office of school buildings.

Community use of school buildings are suspended with the exception of YMCA wrap-around care at Franklin and Riverview elementary schools.

Students have spring break for a week starting March 21. The school district urges students who travel to an area the CDC says has "sustained community transmission" of the COVID-19 virus to call the school district nurse at (920) 663-9411 and stay home for 14 days, even if they don't show symptoms.