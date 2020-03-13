Manitowoc schools cancel large events for a month

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Public School District announced it's canceling large events and taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus for the next month.
- Effective now through April 13, all events expected to attract more than 250 people are canceled.
- Student field trips are canceled.
- Staff travel outside of the school district is canceled unless approved by the superintendent's office.
- Parents and other visitors will now be allowed beyond the main office of school buildings.
- Community use of school buildings are suspended with the exception of YMCA wrap-around care at Franklin and Riverview elementary schools.
Students have spring break for a week starting March 21. The school district urges students who travel to an area the CDC says has "sustained community transmission" of the COVID-19 virus to call the school district nurse at (920) 663-9411 and stay home for 14 days, even if they don't show symptoms.