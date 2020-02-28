Manitowoc receives $2.2 million grant for harbor

Gov. Evers has announced multiple cities will receive harbor grants, including Manitowoc and Marinette.

The City of Manitowoc - City Centre will receive $2,247,740 in funds through the Harbor Assistance Program.

The city will use the funds to build dock walls, bulkheads, dredging, blasting, waterfront infrastructure, vertical ship left equipment and other costs to transition the shipyard so it will be allowed to build larger vessels.

As Action 2 News previously reported this week, the City of Marinette - Fincantieri Marinette Marine, will receive $29,000,000.

Other locations to receive funds, which including Manitowoc and Marinette total $40.5 million, include:

City of Bayfield - Apostle Island marina

DeLong Co, Inc

Port Milwaukee

St. Mary Cement Inc.

City of Superior - Fraser Shipyard

U.S. Oil

The Department of Transportations says the Harbor Assistance Program was created in 1979 to help harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce.