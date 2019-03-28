Manitowoc police looking for dog that bit 12-year-old girl

Manitowoc police are asking for help to identify a dog that bit a 12-year-old girl at Red Arrow Park on Thursday.

The dog was at the park at about 4:15 in the afternoon. It's described as small to medium in size, light brown with a white underbelly. It did not have a collar or tags.

A man who might have been its owner was seen walking north away from the park towards Lincoln High School. He was a white man in his 20s or 30s, about six feet tall, medium build, wearing a black jacket.

The girl was in an open field in the park, and the dog ran up and bit her on the inside of her right foot. The girl walked home, and the incident wasn't reported immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident, or might recognize the description of the man or the dog, is asked to call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. Anyone who calls with information may remain anonymous.