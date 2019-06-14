Manitowoc police investigating unidentified body behind building

Manitowoc police are trying to identify a body found behind a building Thursday afternoon.

As police described it, the body was in an isolated area concealed by vegetation growing behind a business on the 200-block of Maritime Drive.

They believe the body was there for about 3 weeks.

The person's description doesn't match any missing or homeless people in the area.

They believe the person was a white man, possibly in his 50's with graying hair. He was under 6 feet tall. He might have had a beard or goatee.

He was wearing a dark brown leather jacket, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans in size 36x32, white socks and size 10 shoes.

He had about $80 on his person and two house-style keys (ACE brand).

Police say an autopsy on Friday didn't provide any more information. The body was too decomposed to locate any identifying marks.

Samples were sent for DNA, fingerprint and dental record analysis.

If this sounds like anybody you might know, you're urged to call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6551. You can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (920) 683-4466.