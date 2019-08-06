Manitowoc neighbors advised of utility workers replacing meters

Manitowoc Public Utilities wants customers to know there will be utility workers walking around outside homes.

Allegiant Utility Service workers are replacing electricity meters. People should expect their power to be interrupted briefly while the meter is replaced. If the residents aren't home, a notice will be left at their door telling them work was done.

Manitowoc Public Utilities encourages anyone concerned about seeing people walking around homes to ask for identification. The workers will have temporary MPU identification cards and drive white pickup trucks with the Allegiant logo on the door and an MPU Contractor decal on the utility box.

The utility is asking people to tell their friends and neighbors so there's no unnecessary alarm.

Questions about the meter installations can be directed to Manitowoc Public Utilities during normal business hours.