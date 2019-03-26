Manitowoc motorcyclist killed in crash near Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Green Bay Police say a Manitowoc man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle at the entrance to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The motorcyclist was identified as Trevor Goulder, 20.

The crash happened March 23 at 3:16 p.m.

Police say Goulder was traveling east on East Shore Dr when his motorcycle collided with a car that was attempting to make a left turn out of the Wildlife Sanctuary.

The car spinned and came to rest about 30 yards off the road on a grassy lot near the lagoon.

Goulder was wearing a helmet, but suffered extensive injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, police say.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.