Manitowoc man sentenced to 7 years for $3 million Ponzi scheme

A Manitowoc man convicted in a $3 million Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

James A Nickels appeared in Green Bay federal court May 29 for a sentencing hearing.

Chief Judge William C. Griesbach ordered 84 months in federal prison and three years on supervised release. The judge also ordered Nickels to pay $3,277,138.44 in restitution.

In May, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Nickels with 18 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

The indictment accused Nickels of carrying out a scheme to defraud investors in a business called The Fiscal Concierge. The scheme was carried out from Sept. 2006 to Aug. 2017.

Nickels failed to inform potential investors that he was using money from new investors to pay interest and principal promised to previous investors and to pay his personal expenses. This is also known as a Ponzi scheme.

The net loss for investors topped $3 million.

"Investment schemes can destroy the dreams of victims whose hard-earned savings are stolen. We commend the excellent work of the IRS and the State of Wisconsin in joining forces to investigate this case," said U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger.

Counts 1-4 and 6-18 were dismissed on the government's motion. Nickels was sentenced on counts 5 and 19.